Bundesbanker sees U.S. implementing Basel III regs
November 14, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

Bundesbanker sees U.S. implementing Basel III regs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United States is likely to participate in implementing newly agreed banking regulations that require banks to hold more reserve funds, Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Wednesday.

“G-20 countries have agreed that member states will implement these measures,” she told a news conference after the Bundesbank published its annual Financial Stability Review.

“Because of that, I also expect the United States to participate in Basel III.”

U.S. banking regulators do not expect the proposed rules requiring financial institutions to hold more capital to take effect on Jan. 1, as regulators work through a flood of industry comments on the proposals. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Paul Carrel)

