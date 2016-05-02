Bundesbank's Weidmann warns on risks of easy money stance

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Loose monetary policy loses impact the longer it is in place, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank said on Monday, warning of rising risks from low interest rates and money printing.

“The longer ultra-expansionary monetary policy is in place, the weaker is its effectiveness and the more noticeable the risks and side effects become,” Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Francesco Canepa)