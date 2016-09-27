FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

REFILE-ECB and PBoC extend currency swap deal for three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and the People's Bank of China have extended their currency swap deal, allowing them to lend in each other's currency, for a further three years, the ECB said on Tuesday.

"From a Eurosystem perspective, the arrangement serves as a backstop facility to address potential sudden and temporary disruptions in the renminbi market due to liquidity shortages in euro area banks," the ECB said in a statement.

The swap arrangement will continue to have a maximum size of 350 billion Chinese yuan ($52.49 billion) and 45 billion euros ($50.62 billion). ($1 = 6.6680 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

