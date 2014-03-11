FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium extends central bank governor Coene's mandate by a year
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Belgium extends central bank governor Coene's mandate by a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - Belgium extended the mandate of its central bank governor, Luc Coene, by a year until March 10, 2015, when he will be replaced by fellow bank director Jan Smets.

Coene, who sits on the European Central Bank Governing Council, which determines euro zone monetary policy, turned 67 on Tuesday, meaning his term in office would normally have ended.

The government is allowed to extend such a mandate until the age of 70.

Coene was previously the chief of cabinet for Guy Verhofstadt, who was prime minister between 1999 and 2008.

Smets, 63, was in the cabinets of Christian Democrat prime ministers Wilfried Martens and Jean-Luc Dehaene in the 1990s. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.