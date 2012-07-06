FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure says bond buys only for monetary policy
July 6, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Coeure says bond buys only for monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would only return to buying bonds on the market if it were to serve the purposes of monetary policy, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Coeure said that even though the ESM euro zone rescue fund would be functioning from this month, that would not mean the ECB could not resume buying Spanish and Italian bonds itself.

“It (the ECB) will do so if needed for monetary policy, but not otherwise,” Coeure added, urging governments to use the ESM to buy bonds if needed to calm markets.

He also said it was urgent to have a banking supervision mecanism in place, preferably before the end of the year.

