UPDATE 1-ECB's Coeure dashes bond buying expectations

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure on Friday dashed the prospect of the ECB buying government bonds to calm financial markets, saying it was up to the euro zone’s ESM rescue fund to do so if needed.

He was speaking as Spanish government bond yields returned to levels seen before a European Union summit last week which provided brief relief to Spain.

“The governments set up a mechanism which is the European Stability Mechanism and last week they confirmed that the ESM could intervene on the secondary market,” Coeure told a financial conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.

“It would be a paradox if the central bank intervened in the place of the governments,” he added

Coeure said that although in theory the ECB could resume buying government bonds of Spain and Italy, it would not do so unless it was for implementing monetary policy.

“It (the ECB) will do so if needed for monetary policy, but not otherwise,” Coeure added.

Coeure said calming the euro zone’s debt crisis would require ensuring that the problems of troubled banks did not spread to their governments.

The most effective way to break the link between banks and governments was to press ahead rapidly with plans for the ECB to take charge of European bank supervision, preferably by the end of the year.

Coeure also noted that the ECB’s 0.25 percent interest rate cut this week had been intended to prevent deflationary risks in the euro zone. “We have a strategy at the ECB which is to continue to ensure price stability in both directions, and at the moment that means to avoid deflation,” he said.