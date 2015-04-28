FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure says Grexit not a scenario ECB is working on - magazine
April 28, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Coeure says Grexit not a scenario ECB is working on - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is making no plans for a Greek exit from the euro zone, ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said in a magazine interview.

“The exit of Greece is not a scenario we are working on,” Coeure was quoted as telling French magazine Alternatives Economiques.

In a transcript of the interview released by the ECB, Coeure also said that, as things stood, there was no reason for concern about the euro area recovering in 2015 and 2016.

Reporting by John Stonestreet: editing by John O'Donnell

