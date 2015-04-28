ECB's Coeure says Grexit not a scenario ECB is working on - magazine

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is making no plans for a Greek exit from the euro zone, ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said in a magazine interview.
“The exit of Greece is not a scenario we are working on,” Coeure was quoted as telling French magazine Alternatives Economiques.
In a transcript of the interview released by the ECB, Coeure also said that, as things stood, there was no reason for concern about the euro area recovering in 2015 and 2016.
