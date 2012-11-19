FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB'S Coeure says all banks should be covered by new supervision
November 19, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

ECB'S Coeure says all banks should be covered by new supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank remit to supervise banks should extend to all banks, a senior ECB policymaker said in the text of a speech to be delivered on Monday, warning that restricting its scope could result in a two-tier system of banking.

“It is crucial that all banks are covered by the SSM (single supervisory mechanism),” ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said in a speech to be delivered in Brussels.

“A two-tier system would result in an uneven playing field, effectively segmenting the banking sector, which is precisely what we are trying to repair,” he said.

Coeure also said that credibility of the euro area could be improved with stricter budget enforcement, citing the example of giving a European Commissioner the power to intervene in national budgets. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell and Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
