FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank failure cost mutualisation only as last step -Coeure
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Bank failure cost mutualisation only as last step -Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Costs from bank failures should be carried by taxpayers only in exceptional situation, and even then local taxpayers should have to bear the costs before a European level, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.

“In case these accidents (of bank failures) materialise, the residual risk to taxpayers will be borne first by local taxpayers and only at a later stage by European taxpayers,” Coeure, who joined the ECB at the beginning of the year, said at Euro Finance Week.

Coeure also said that the ECB was ready with Outright Monetary Transaction, as its new bond-buying plan, if a country were to apply for help from European bailout fund.

He said that while the situation in the financial markets had improved since the ECB announced the programme, the calm would not last were countries to ease on their reform and budget consolidation efforts. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.