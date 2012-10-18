FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB details markdowns for foreign currency collateral
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

ECB details markdowns for foreign currency collateral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18(Reuters) - The European Central Bank detailed its new rules for securities it accepts in return for cash, which it decided to loosen further at its September policy meeting.

In September, the ECB said it would revive a measure it had used at the height of the financial crisis between 2008 and 2010 and accept again some assets denominated in US dollar, pound sterling and Japanese yen. It now gave further details.

“The Eurosystem shall apply the following valuation markdowns to such marketable debt instruments: a markdown of 16 percent on assets denominated in pounds sterling or US dollars and a markdown of 26 percent on assets denominated in yen,” the ECB said.

The ECB said the markdowns reflect historical volatility of foreign exchange rates. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
