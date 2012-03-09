ECB's Coeure revives call for pan-Europe bank bailout fund

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - A pan-European bank bailout fund would be an effective tool to absorb future shocks to the European banking system as it would ensure equal treatment while setting the right incentives to cooperate, a European Central Bank policymaker said.

The idea of a joint bailout fund remains contentious in Europe, as some fear it could give a sense of security that encourages risk taking by banks, while taxpayers in one country could end paying for mistakes in another.

But ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in a dinner speech at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) delivered in Paris on Tuesday that such a measure could make the banking system more stable.

“A pan-European financing arrangement would be one of the most effective measures to break the link between the creditworthiness of banks and that of their sovereigns,” Coeure said in the speech, which focused on regulatory reforms in the financial sector.

ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio called for a similar fund run by Brussels in a speech in November.

But the European Commission has delayed plans for a pan-EU framework for winding up banks in an orderly way during a crisis by focusing on supervisory cooperation using a common regulatory toolkit, as it struggles with a backlog of regulatory legislation.

Coeure also showed no sign in his Tuesday speech of backing down from the ECB’s stance that centralised counterparties (CCP) should be located in the euro zone to reduce systemic risks.

“As a rule, the core infrastructures for the euro should be located in the euro area,” he said.

Were a CCP not located in the common currency region, they should be subject to euro zone oversight, Coeure added.

Britain has filed two lawsuits in the European Union’s top court to stop the ECB forcing clearers like London-based LCH.Clearnet to relocate to the euro zone in what it sees as a threat to the country’s financial sector, Europe’s largest.

Britain cites the EU’s fundamental tenets, in particular the freedom to set up a business anywhere in the 27-country bloc and the free movement of capital and services cross-border, in support of its case.

The ECB wants CCPs who clear more than 5 percent of euro-denominated financial products to be in the euro zone. If something goes wrong, it could intervene fast without needing several central banks to coordinate. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)