ECB can cut rates further, offer liquidity - Coeure
#Market News
November 9, 2013 / 7:19 AM / 4 years ago

ECB can cut rates further, offer liquidity - Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can trim interest rates further and provide the banking system with liquidity, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday after last week’s rate cut to a record low.

“We can still cut interest rates if needed, and as we said clearly last Thursday we can provide liquidity to the euro zone financial system if needed to ensure they don’t have problems refinancing,” he said on France Inter radio.

“All that’s possible, but what counts is that the banks transmit the decrease in the cost of refinancing to the economy,” he said.

