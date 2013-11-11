FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure says bank not hurting savers with rate cut
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Coeure says bank not hurting savers with rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure has rejected criticism that the bank’s decision to cut interest rates last week is hurting savers.

In a guest commentary for German newspaper Handelsblatt published on Monday he said low interest rates for savers were a result of the recent deep recession and a fragmented financial market in the euro zone.

“Higher interest rates would have exacerbated the recession, delayed a recovery and contributed to deflationary risks. Higher rates would therefore have hurt savers,” he said.

The ECB cut its main rate to a new record low of 0.25 percent last week, taking financial markets by surprise. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.