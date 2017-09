PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Low inflation means that the European Central Bank plans to keep interest rates at current low levels or may even cut them further, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday.

“We have said that in the view of the subdued outlook for inflation we expect interest rates to remain at current or lower levels for an extended period of time,” he told a conference in Paris. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alexandria Sage)