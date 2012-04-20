UPDATE 1-ECB's Coeure calls for European body to wind down banks

(Adds comments on political will, Germany)

By Jonathan Spicer

PRINCETON, N.J., April 20 (Reuters) - Europe should agree on a common method for handling crippled banks and create a new body to manage such problems, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Though Coeure said he believes in the need for a so-called “resolution authority,” he acknowledged it would be difficult to establish because there is little political will to do so.

“It is vital to break the feedback loop between bank and sovereign credit which lies at the very heart of the current crisis,” Coeure said in a speech at Princeton University.

“I therefore believe that the ‘Financial Compact’ should include a harmonised regime for bank resolution and, further ahead, a single European agency responsible for deposit insurance and for winding down failed banks.”

Coeure joined the ECB’s influential six-member Executive Board, part of its larger 23-man policymaking Governing Council, at the start of the year.

Earlier this month he ruffled the feathers of other top policymakers at the bank with a string of comments that sparked speculation the bank could dust off its bond purchase program to calm the recent flare up of the euro zone debt crisis.

On Friday, Coeure declined to comment on the bond-buying Securities Market Programme (SMP).

The ECB has pumped over 1 trillion euros into the financial system with twin 3-year funding operations, known as LTROs, to stave off a credit crunch that late last year risked exacerbating the euro zone crisis and jeopardizing the currency.

The ECB needs to monitor closely the flow of funds into Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, for the emergence of dangerous asset bubbles, said Coeure, who is the ECB board member in charge of market operations.

A “worst case scenario is that liquidity that is going to Germany translates into higher asset bubbles,” he said. (Additional reporting and writing by Marc Jones; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Andrew Hay)