ECB's Coeure: rate cut aimed at lower deflation risk
July 6, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Coeure: rate cut aimed at lower deflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s 0.25 percent interest rate cut this week was intended to prevent deflationary risks in the euro zone, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

“We have a strategy at the ECB which is to continue to ensure price stability in both directions, and at the moment that means to avoid deflation,” Coeure told a conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

Coeure added that if the ECB were to gain new powers in the wake of last week’s euro zone summit, it would have to become more transparent and more democratically accountable. He also said a Europe-wide deposit guarantee scheme and a resolution mechanism for failed banks needed to be discussed soon.

