ECB's Coeure says banking union needs all three pillars

COPENHAGEN, May 23 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure called for a swift implementation of three pillars of a banking union, saying the ECB can only be effective as a single supervisor with a joint scheme to wind down banks in place.

Speaking at the International Capital Market Association’s annual meeting, Coeure stressed that a full banking union needs a single supervisory mechanism (SSM), a resolution mechanism and a common deposit guarantee scheme.

“I would like to emphasise that for there to be a genuine banking union, by which I mean a situation where confidence in deposits is independent of the jurisdiction in which they are located, all three pillars have to be in place,” Coeure said.

While Coeure said there was “good progress” being made on the SSM, it has been difficult to agree on the others.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has demanded an EU-treaty change before launching a single resolution mechanism and discussion of a common deposit-guarantee scheme has largely been dropped.

The resolution mechanism in particular was key for an effective single supervisor, Coeure said, calling it “indispensable complement” to SSM.

“If the Single Supervisory Mechanism is to be effective, it needs to be complemented by a Single Resolution Mechanism to deal with non-viable banks. It is thus crucial that the SRM framework is in place once the SSM is operational,” Coeure said.

The SSM legislation is expected to enter into force in July and the new institution should start operating about 12 months later.