FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks to begin repaying ECB's liquidity from Feb- Coeure
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Banks to begin repaying ECB's liquidity from Feb- Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Banks may begin paying back long-term liquidity from the European Central Bank in large amounts starting in February, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday in a newspaper interview.

“I do not rule out that we may see strong repayments starting in February 2013,” he told French business newspaper Les Echos.

“That would be good because it would be a sign of the normalization of bank financing conditions and decreased dependence on the ECB,” he said, noting that such a move would help the ECB reduce the size of its balance sheet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.