FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB has eye on financial risks stemming from lax policy - Coeure
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

ECB has eye on financial risks stemming from lax policy - Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is attentive to the risks to financial stability that its exceptionally loose monetary policy may bear, but does not see signs markets are overpriced, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

“We are sensitive to the consequences that our monetary policy can have on financial stability,” Coeure told a conference in Paris.

“Assets are broadly not overpriced in the euro zone,” Coeure said, adding that there may be however bubbles in the making in some pockets of financial markets. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.