ECB's Coeure: Euro zone must not take economic recovery for granted

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone policymakers should not take the economic recovery for granted as it weak and uneven, despite improvements in the bloc’s financial markets and budget balances, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

Financial fragmentation has started to recede and structural budget balances have improved greatly, but various problems remain, Coeure said.

“We cannot afford to be complacent,” Coeure said in the text of a speech to be given at an event organised by the Centre for European Reform.

“Debt levels and unemployment are high and unevenly distributed, and the nascent recovery remains weak and uneven,” he added. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)