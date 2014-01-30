FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure: Euro zone must not take economic recovery for granted
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Coeure: Euro zone must not take economic recovery for granted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone policymakers should not take the economic recovery for granted as it weak and uneven, despite improvements in the bloc’s financial markets and budget balances, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

Financial fragmentation has started to recede and structural budget balances have improved greatly, but various problems remain, Coeure said.

“We cannot afford to be complacent,” Coeure said in the text of a speech to be given at an event organised by the Centre for European Reform.

“Debt levels and unemployment are high and unevenly distributed, and the nascent recovery remains weak and uneven,” he added. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.