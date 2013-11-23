ECB's Coeure says in favour of publishing board votes

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - ECB governing board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday he was in favour of releasing details of how individual board members voted during meetings.

Knowing each member’s position could increase pressure on them, he said “but the treaty says that governing board members must vote in the interest of the euro zone and not that of their country ... That would give an opportunity to verify that,” he said.

The ECB does not currently publish any details of its board discussions. There is an ongoing debate on whether and to what extent it should publish minutes of the debates.