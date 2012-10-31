FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure says no shortage of collateral in euro zone
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Coeure says no shortage of collateral in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan, Oct 31 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday there is no shortage of collateral in the euro zone financial market and the priority is to make better use of it to ensure smooth financial transactions.

“Don’t expect the ECB to be very forthcoming in further extending its collateral moves. We’ve done a lot already,” Coeure said in a seminar held in Osaka, western Japan.

Coeure is in Osaka to participate in the Sibos conference, a gathering of the world’s banking and financial leaders to discuss interbank money settlement systems and financial regulation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.