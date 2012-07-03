ECB to cap use of state-backed bank bonds as collateral

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank set a tighter limit on Tuesday on the amount of state-backed bank bonds banks can use as collateral in its lending operations.

“Counterparties that issue eligible bank bonds guaranteed by an EEA public sector entity with the right to impose taxes may not submit such bonds or similar bonds issued by closely linked entities as collateral for Eurosystem credit operations in excess of the nominal value of these bonds already submitted,” the ECB said in a legal decision document.

It added that the new rules would come into force immediately.