UPDATE 1-ECB advisers call for more long-term loans

* Money market contact group: LTRO maturity seen as cliff

* Another LTRO early next year would boost market confidence

* Demand might be too low if LTRO conducted too soon

* ECB aims to simplify collateral rules post crisis -minutes (Recasts with expert comments on policy tool)

By Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Another round of ultra-long European Central Bank loans early next year would help boost market confidence and lower money market rates, several members of an ECB expert group said at a meeting earlier this month.

Markets have already begun to speculate on the chances of another of the operations which saw the ECB flood banks with more than 1 trillion euros in cheap three-year loans in late 2011 and early 2012.

The report from the money market contact group (MMCG) - which includes around 20 top traders and a handful of top ECB experts - was a sign that idea is being pushed with the bank.

“Such a measure in the MMCG view would provide confidence to the market and would in turn help to lower forward money market rates,” the minutes from the Sept. 3 meeting showed.

The ECB’s Governing Council, in contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s move towards reining in stimulus, has said it is willing to take further steps to keep market interest rates low given continuing concerns over European growth.

While higher rates can be seen to reflect more optimism about the euro zone recovery, President Mario Draghi and his colleagues are concerned that the rise may cut recovery off just as it is getting going.

Minutes of the meeting published on the ECB’s website showed that several members argued in favour of issuing another LTRO, to be conducted once the lifetime of the first round of 3-year LTROs fell below one year, hence early next year.

The group said the 2015-maturity was regarded as a cliff that already weighed on market confidence and contributed to higher money market forward rates for early 2015.

But some members also pointed out that if another LTRO was conducted too soon, potential demand might be low.

Along with a loosening of the rules the ECB applies to securities banks post at the central bank for funding, the long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) were aimed at easing funding strains at the height of the euro zone crisis.

Banks have already started to repay some of the loans voluntarily, reducing the amount of excess liquidity - the level of cash beyond what banks need to cover their day-to-day operations - which also helped pushing money market rates up.

The ECB has said it was monitoring this development closely and was ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro zone economy to bring money market rates down. Another long-term loan operation may have the least side effects.

SIMPLER RULES

ECB President Mario Draghi also attended the meeting, telling the group the ECB aimed to simplify its collateral rules once structural reforms at a national and European level led to a significant reduction in fragmentation, the minutes said.

The ECB has loosened its collateral framework over the course of the crisis to give banks better access to its funding operations, with some national central banks accepting riskier assets than others.

Draghi stated some of the collateral measures taken during the crisis inevitably increased the complexity of the overall framework, the meeting’s minutes said.

But he added that these measures were temporary and that “the Eurosystem intended to come to a permanent and simpler collateral framework, once ongoing structural reforms on the national and European level would engender a significant reduction of fragmentation in the euro area markets,” it said.

Draghi also said the new banking supervision, which will start later next year under the roof of the ECB, would contribute to restoring confidence in the euro zone banking sector and would help to revive cross-border credit flows, with tangible effects for the real economy. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)