FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio doesn't expect Greek fears to materialise
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio doesn't expect Greek fears to materialise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday he didn’t expect the “worst case” scenarios for Greece to materialise and played down the recent sell-off in euro zone bonds.

“I don’t expect excessive volatility in the bond market to continue,” Constancio told reporters at an event in London.

“This was a correction and as such we don’t have problems with the recent developments.”

On Greece he said: “My personal conviction is that the worst case portrayed in the media won’t materialise regarding Greece.”

“We are working under that assumption. We are providing liquidity to the banks because they are considered solvent... and they present collateral.”

He added that the level of ‘haircut’ on Greek banks’ collateral had been discussed, but would not comment on what it would take for the ECB to raise it. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.