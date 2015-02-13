FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece needs political deal with Europe to stop deposit outflows -Constancio
February 13, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Greece needs political deal with Europe to stop deposit outflows -Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COVENTRY, ENGLAND, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Greece and the rest of the euro zone need to come to a political agreement over the country’s debt crisis in order to stop the outflow of deposits from Greek banks, the European Central Bank’s vice president said on Friday.

Speaking at the Warwick Economics Conference, the ECB’s Vitor Constancio said that the outflow of deposits from Greek banks was a problem to which he would welcome a fast solution.

“The possibilities of an agreement at a political level for Greece...we certainly hope very much that an agreement will be reached because that would take care of further threat of outflows. So it’s a very sensitive issue,” he said.

Earlier Greek banking sources told Reuters that the ECB had allowed Greek banks access to extra emergency financing from the Bank of Greece because deposit outflows have picked up ahead of talks in Brussels next week. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Louise Ireland)

