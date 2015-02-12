FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Don't blame technocrats for euro zone's woes - ECB's Constancio
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Don't blame technocrats for euro zone's woes - ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s technocrats should not be blamed for the bloc’s woes, the European Central Bank’s Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday, because bailout and austerity programmes were all agreed by elected governments.

“Don’t put the blame on technocrats for what has happened in Europe,” Constancio said at a banking dinner. “(Bailout programmes are) always discussed by the finance ministers... so it is always decisions by elected governments.”

Constancio added that there was no deflation in the traditional sense of the word yet in the euro zone but he acknowledged that the ECB was not meeting its sole mandate of keeping the bloc’s inflation at just below 2 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.