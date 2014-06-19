FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio sees low probability for protracted low inflation
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Constancio sees low probability for protracted low inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - A protracted period of low inflation would be harmful for the euro zone but remains an unlikely scenario, according to prepared remarks by European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio on Thursday.

In the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Athens, Constancio reiterated that the ECB stood ready to take measures to avert such a scenario, and that its response would include a broad-based asset-purchase programme.

“The ECB has left no doubt about its resolve to avoid any downward turn in the euro area inflation developments...the policy response would involve a broad-based asset-purchase programme,” Constancio said in the text.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.