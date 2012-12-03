ECB's Constancio-money market improving, but still fragmented

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Money markets in the euro zone have seen positive development this year, but they still do not function as one in all the 17 countries sharing the currency, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

“The euro money market conditions improved during 2012, although its fragmentation remains still high,” Constancio said in the text of a speech to be given at an ECB workshop on repo market.