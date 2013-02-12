FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio expects G20 floating FX commitment
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Constancio expects G20 floating FX commitment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major industrialised countries should reaffirm their commitment to floating foreign exchange rates at their upcoming Moscow meeting, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.

“We of course want that everyone else respects those principles,” Constancio told reporters on the sidelines of a bank regulation conference in Helsinki.

“I expect that these principles will be reaffirmed, pure and simple,” he said when asked what he saw coming out of the G20 meeting this weekend in Russia.

Speaking hypothetically, he added: “Those interventions would have to be coordinated with the other major floating currencies. This is just to underline what are the principles that have been agreed upon internationally.”

Constancio also said there is no currency war going on currently and any notion of one has to be avoided. Floating exchange rate policies should be respected, he said.

“(The foreign exchange) rate should not be a target of policies,” he added.

Constancio also said he expected ECB March staff growth and inflation forecasts to be close to the December ones.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.