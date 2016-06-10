FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone banks benefiting from ECB policies: Constancio
June 10, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Euro zone banks benefiting from ECB policies: Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Sub-zero interest rates in the euro area have had a positive impact on banks so far, despite some negative side effects, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

Bank funding costs have declined, net interest margins have been relatively stable, banks are realizing one-off capital gains on their securities and rising volumes have offset declining net interest income, Constancio told a conference.

Constancio added that the ECB’s extraordinary stimulus may at one point present financial stability challenges but the bank was responsible for hitting its inflation target so financial stability concerns need to be combated by others.

He added that banks may at one point try to avoid the ECB’s negative rates by switching to cash but we were still far from that level. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

