UPDATE 1-ECB's Constancio:too early to consider policy exit
May 21, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ECB's Constancio:too early to consider policy exit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Stanley White

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday it is too early to consider an exit from unconventional monetary policies, but it is necessary to monitor the risks posed to price stability and investment flows.

Constancio said in a speech that it would be easier for the ECB to unwind its ultra-easy policy as most of its balance sheet expansion is due to liquidity provisions to the financial sector.

“The exit will come some day, but certainly not now,” Constancio said.

“We would need to reduce liquidity to go back to normal times. We can use repos and sterilisation. The tools are there.”

Some of the risks associated with balance sheet expansion, which include inflationary pressure and increased flows into higher-yielding assets, have so far failed to materialise.

“It can take a long time for developments in the monetary base and liquidity to impact inflation,” he said.

“Surveys show that long-term inflation expectations remain anchored near 2 percent, so nothing has really changed.”

Constancio also said the ECB’s two three-year funding operations, which have pumped over 1 trillion euros into the financial system in recent months, were intended to avoid a credit crunch and not stimulate credit growth.

