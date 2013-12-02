FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Constancio expects single supervision to lead to bank mergers
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Constancio expects single supervision to lead to bank mergers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The centralisation of banking supervision in the euro zone from late next year is expected to kick off a period of restructuring among banks, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

Before the ECB will start supervising banks from November next year, it will run a series of tests on the euro zone’s largest banks to uncover potential balance sheet risks and capital shortfalls.

“I would not be surprised if the SSM (Single Supervisory Mechanism) would open a period of restructuring in the European banking sector, in particular through more mergers and acquisitions,” Constancio said in the text of a speech, to be given at a banking conference.

“I expect this process of restructuring to be driven first and foremost by the incentives of the private sector... there may be collateral effects of the change in the institutional environment that may favour that movement,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Eva Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.