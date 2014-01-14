FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB has set of tools at its disposal -Constancio
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

ECB has set of tools at its disposal -Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - In the current low-inflation environment, the European Central Bank can look at some of the instruments at its disposal to pursue its secondary mandate of lowering unemployment and fostering growth, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said.

“The treaty says that provided price stability is insured we should pursue other objectives, like unemployment and growth. Clearly there is a secondary mandate,” Constancio said during a round table discussion in Milan.

Constancio said the ECB had a range of tools, for instance negative interest rates on deposits and the purchase of securities on the secondary market. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Luca Trogni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.