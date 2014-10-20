FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monetary policy must stay very accommodative - ECB's Constancio
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Monetary policy must stay very accommodative - ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone monetary policy needs to remain very accommodative, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday, and called for the central bank to be given new powers to tackle unregulated part of the banking markets.

“We are in a situation of low inflation and low growth in the euro zone, monetary policy needs to be very accommodative,” said at an event at London think-tank Chatham House.

He adding that “new instruments” were needed to give more control outside the more traditional banking sector as it takes up its new role as a pan-European supervisor.

Reporting by Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.