ECB's Constancio says no decision yet on negative deposit rate

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not yet decided whether to cut into negative territory the deposit rate it pays commercial banks for holding their money overnight, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

“This is a very difficult issue -- to analyse the pros and cons. No decision has been taken,” Constancio told reporters, adding that the ECB had done a lot of analysis on the issue.

“Logistically we are even ready for that,” he said, adding that if the ECB were to go ahead with the move, banks would have to have advance notice to prepare themselves.

Constancio made a reference to Denmark, which introduced negative deposit rates last year, pointing out that one of the effects was that banks increased their loan rates to make up for having to pay the central bank to hold their money.

Turning to inflation, Constancio said that the slowdown in annual inflation rate to 1.2 percent in April was much quicker than the ECB had anticipated and that it would keep a close eye on inflation data for May, to be released on Friday.

“The speed of the decrease of the inflation rate is something that we are monitoring quite closely,” he said.

German inflation rate bounced back in May, accelerating to 1.5 percent. German inflation in April was at the same 1.2 percent level as that of the whole euro zone.

Constancio also said the ECB was willing to offer help setting up Europe’s planned financial transaction tax (FTT) if asked, especially in areas such as the short-term money markets or the repo markets where it can offer its expertise.

But he added: “We will not produce a formal opinion on the FTT because it is something that is not our remit.”