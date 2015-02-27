Benefits of QE outweigh possible risks -ECB's Constancio

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The economic and social benefits of a bond-buying program will outweigh any possible financial risks, the European Central Bank’s vice president told a forum of top central bankers on Friday.

Vitor Constancio, speaking in New York, said the possible risks associated with the so-called quantitative easing programme are not likely to come about. He added that macro-prudential tools that regulate financial firms should go a long way to dealing with any risks in the sector.

The ECB is set to launch QE in March.