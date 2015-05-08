FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Constancio calls for stress tests on investment funds
May 8, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio calls for stress tests on investment funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The euro zone needs to tighten its scrutiny of investment funds and other less-regulated financial institutions, including by introducing stress tests, the European Central Bank’s vice president Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

Constancio noted the growing role of capital market firms such as asset managers and investment funds in providing financing and pushing up asset prices, calling for a new “toolkit” for regulators to supervise these institutions.

“Stress tests should be part of that toolkit,” Constancio said at an event organised by the OMFIF think-tank in London. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Francesco Canepa)

