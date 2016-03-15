Shine comes off European corporate market

* Transurban pulls euro deal

* ECB-led rally loses steam

* Deals sour in secondary market

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Australian toll road manager Transurban pulled a proposed euro bond issue on Tuesday, suggesting that the rally in the European corporate market is running out of steam just days after the ECB’s newly-announced stimulus measures.

Six corporate borrowers stormed the market on Tuesday to capitalise on post-ECB demand for credit, but unlike Monday’s blowout results, some of the transactions struggled to get over the line.

Transurban pulled its proposed eight-year 500m bond deal due to ‘a volatile market backdrop’, although investors said the company began marketing the deal too tight.

The deal’s order book was only just covered as result.

Meanwhile, despite Deutsche Telekom’s 4.5bn triple-trancher attracting 18bn of demand on Monday, its fixed April 2023 and April 2028 tranches have respectively widened 7bp and 10bp on a mid-swaps basis, and bankers and investors are already speculating that the post-ECB rally could soon come undone.

“The ECB buying will provide a backstop to the market and should help reduce the risks of indiscriminate sell-offs. But it feels that, as usual, we have rallied too far too fast, so I think we’ll see spreads ease a bit wider over the short term,” said Alex Temple portfolio manager at ECM.

The credit indices have already retraced some of their post-ECB announcement gains, with the Main 3bp wider at 74.3bp, the Crossover up almost 11.5bp at 325bp and the Senior Financials 4.3bp wider at 81bp.

But corporate issuers’ assault on the market has not stopped, with Europe’s largest media group Relx, Portuguese motorway operator Brisa and Aussie retail property group Scentre in the mix.

“I’ve used the rally to reduce some higher beta positions which were short-seller targets in the earlier year and have bounced back aggressively as they struggle to cover. I‘m using the proceeds to pick up new issues that either look cheap or longer dated defensive names that we think will fall within the ECB’s scope,” ECM’s Temple said.

The ECB said it will add 20bn a month to its 60bn bond-buying programme. But with hybrids, financials and auto finance excluded, only 550bn out of a total of 1.6trn of euro investment-grade debt will be eligible for ECB purchases, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

PERFORMANCE NEEDED

The furious demand seen for Deutsche Telekom’s deal was not repeated in Tuesday’s market, with books on the day’s six deals around three to four times subscribed.

Market participants attributed Tuesday’s more modest approach to fears of an upcoming market fallout and the inability to source paper in an illiquid secondary market, especially when the ECB intervenes.

“Some of these new issues from yesterday aren’t really performing well and the market is a bit weaker, so I expect that we’ll need to see them perform better before investors pile in again. On the other hand, it’s very difficult to get hold of paper in secondary, and that was the case even before the ECB started buying,” another investor said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)