UPDATE 1-Portugal central bank's Costa: future still tough for Portuguese banks

By Marc Jones and Jamie McGeever

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s banks still face a tough road ahead, weighed down by a range of factors including rising bad loans and weak profitability, Portuguese central bank chief Carlos Costa said on Wednesday.

Costa, who also sits on the European Central Bank Governing Council, said that the country was sticking to the promises made under its EU/IMF programme to reform its economy, but that further efforts were required from all sides.

“Our success depends on ourselves, but is also dependent on others, our partners (international lenders),” Costa said.

“It’s very important that when we deliver what we have been asked to deliver, others that are also part of this game deliver what is necessary to deliver, because we must stay together.”

Portugal is now in the final year of its three-year bailout plan and is trying to avoid needing another loan package when the current round of aid finishes in June.

Analysts are questioning whether Lisbon can stabilise its debts without further help. Costa said the fact Portuguese banks still faced unsustainably high borrowing costs on mainstream markets showed the country needed to do more.

And with increasing amounts of bad loans, weak profitability, high borrowing costs and other legacy issues, he called for banks to consider all options it improve bolster their finances.

“(Portuguese) Banks need to seek out new strategic shareholders... that is something I want to stress.”

With the ECB’s next policy meeting just over a week away, Costa declined to comment on the central bank’s policy options or the euro’s current strength.

Analysts are currently trying to assess whether the 6 billion euros set aside in Portugal’s EU/IMF programme for its banks will be enough to cover any problems flagged up by the ECB’s upcoming health check of euro zone banks.

Costa said further recapitalisation could be required but stressed that the current appearance of Portuguese banks’ balance sheets was “not the result of any photoshop job.”

But they still face funding difficulties, he said. They dipped their toes back into the bond market in March but borrowing costs were unsustainably high.

“This is a signal that we need to do more to make it a real solution,” he said. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)