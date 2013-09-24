ECB's Constancio says guidance terms justified

MADRID, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s assessment of the outlook for inflation in Europe justifies maintaining the terms of forward guidance, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.

The ECB has signalled that it is committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Madrid, Constancio said the European Central Bank is not set on specific measures for now, but that there are several possibilities on the table.

On Monday ECB President Mario Draghi said that another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) - loans for banks - was an option to push down money market interest rates if needed.