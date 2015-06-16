FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Mersch welcomes EU court ruling on OMT programme
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Mersch welcomes EU court ruling on OMT programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank welcomed on Tuesday the ruling of the European Union’s top court that the ECB’s 2012 bond-buying scheme, called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), did not break EU laws forbidding the ECB from financing governments.

“My initial reaction is one of satisfaction that the European Court (of Justice) confirms that we have done our job seriously, meeting our responsibilities,” ECB executive board member Yves Mersch told reporters. (Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)

