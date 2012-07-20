Spain preps new covered bond to ease bank strain

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Spain is seeking to ease the funding pressures on its banks, which are running out of assets to pledge to the ECB for cheap funding, by creating a new type of covered bond backed by export finance loans and credits.

Moody’s said earlier this week that the new law - yet to be finalised and which will pave the way for the newly structured bonds - provided further evidence that Spanish banks are running out of traditional assets to support existing covered bonds.

That follows a string of warnings from the rating agency that the increase of Cedulas issuance, accompanied by a drastic decline in mortgage lending, would make it more difficult to maintain the same level of overcollateralisation on existing bonds.

Spanish banks have been shut out of the international debt capital markets since April of this year and as a result have increased their reliance on loans from the ECB to a record in June.

Spanish banks borrowed EUR365bn from the ECB last month, up from EUR324.6bn in May, data from the Bank of Spain showed last week. This represented about 30% of the EUR1.2tn that European banks needed from the ECB in June.

Spanish banks are hoping that the new structure - Cedulas de Internacionalizacion (CI) - will extend this funding lifeline by allowing collateral, previously excluded, to be used.

Under the terms of the new law, export finance credit from high quality financial institutions or guaranteed public sector entities can be used to back a new issue.

This would have the added benefit of lowering issuers’ funding costs because covered bonds benefit from lower haircut valuations compared with securitisation, Moody’s said.

The ECB accepts self-issued covered bonds as collateral, but not self-issued senior unsecured debt, it added.

“This is a helpful development for Spanish banks,” said Jan King, covered bond analyst at RBS. “Anything that will expand the pool of available collateral that can be pledged to the Eurosystem should be seen as supportive from a liquidity risk angle.”

Bernd Volk, covered bond analyst at Deutsche Bank, says the new law will treat CIs similarly to mortgage and public sector Cedulas regarding insolvency proceedings.

RATING UNCERTAINTY

There are still some question marks about how the new structure will work, and more importantly about the specifics of eligible collateral.

As part of the new law, existing Cedulas Territoriales, or public sector backed covered bonds, will be required to maintain a registrar to show all of the encumbered assets that are pledged to individual bonds.

“Although Spanish law requires CT issuers to automatically pledge the unencumbered eligible part of their public sector loan book, in the event of an insolvency, there is no doubt there will be a fight about who owns what. The introduction of a register will give a clear indicator of what covered bond holders are entitled to,” said King.

Bankers now hope clarity on eligible assets for CI issues will be defined in secondary regulation, which is expected to come out in the near future.

Banks have to submit bonds or other types of securities to the ECB as collateral if they want to access its liquidity. Throughout the crisis, the requirements on such collateral has been repeatedly reduced to ensure troubled banks remain able to refinance at the central bank.

The new bond structure will have a maximum issuance capability of 70% of the cover pool volume and have a minimum overcollateralisation requirement of 43%.

According to RBS, the new bonds are a measure to increase the amount of eligible collateral available to Spanish banks for refinancing operations with the Eurosystem.

“This is a logical and helpful step for Spanish banks,” it said. “However, the ratings of these bond will be crucial.”

If CIs are treated in the same way as Cedulas Territoriales, which have come under significant rating pressure over the past year, there is a danger that the assets will no longer be eligible to post with the ECB, RBS explained.

The structure was introduced last weekend in the Royal Decree Law which was published in the Spanish Gazette. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)