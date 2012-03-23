Bankers urge ECB to keep up purchase plan

LONDON/FRANKFURT March 23 (IFR) - Covered bond bankers are urging the European Central Bank to spend all the EUR40bn it earmarked for its second purchase programme, fearing the recent rally in the bank funding market could come to an swift end if the feel good factor created by the ECB’s three-year funding deluge wears off.

Unlike the first covered bond purchase programme that saw the ECB spend EUR60bn at a fairly steady rate, this time around the pace has been much slower with a mere EUR9bn amassed so far.

The slow run rate of EUR2bn a month means that the central bank is well behind schedule to reach its EUR40bn target by the end of October.

The reason for this comparatively slow rate of spending comes as a result of another ECB programme - the three-year LTRO.

In the past three months, the ECB has injected over EUR1trn into the market which in turn has driven investors back into the market and allowed banks raising funds to attract two to three times oversubscribed orderbooks.

This situation has made it difficult for Europe’s central banks to buy into deals in the primary market as they are now competing with other investors for allocations.

ECB insiders say that while its experts and policymakers are starting to think about the options for the programme, no formal decision on its future is likely soon.

The central bank effectively has three options those involved in the programme say.

It could seriously accelerate its purchases to around EUR4.5bn a month although there would be a risk it could lose money if bond spreads start to widen again.

Two, it could opt not spend the entire EUR40bn earmarked for the programme, a move that would mark the first time in the ECB’s history that is has not completed one of its buy up plans.

The final option would be to give itself more time to spend the money and simply extend the timeframe of the programme by six or twelve months. While that would be a practical option, there would also be a risk that markets may read it as a sign of nervousness at the ECB, which could have negative psychological knock-on effects.

The ECB views the fact it is behind the run rate as a welcome headache. It shows funding markets have improved and that private investors are once again happy to put their money into banks. This is a result of a sharp improvement compared to the end of last year when there were serious concerns that some banks may run out of cash in the first half of 2012.

OMINOUS BLIP

Syndicate bankers fear that the market rally that has driven covered bond spreads in by well over 100bp since the end of last year is coming to an end, however and over the next few months ECB support will be desperately needed again.

Some of these gains have been erased in recent days and on Friday, Spanish covered bonds were 25bp wider while French covered were also slightly weaker, widening by 5bp.

“How could the purchase programme be irrelevant?,” asked a syndicate banker.

“This wobble is showing that we are not on a one way street in terms of spreads and we still need to be looking at the growth numbers and the evolution of banks’ balance sheets.”

Other bankers shared that view and one said that the knowledge that ECB support is available is enough to encourage some of Europe’s banks into the market.

“If the market takes another leg down the purchase programme will be beneficial,” said Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.

Tim Skeet, managing director, debt capital markets EMEA at RBS also explained that the ECB should leave the programme in place.

“They don’t have to spend the money. It served its purpose the first time around, the LTRO has overtaken it in terms of bank funding mechanism.”

In what could be the first sign of a weakening market, Spain’s Banco Popular Espanol struggled to sell a mortgage-backed covered bond on Wednesday as the country’s sovereign spreads widened by 25bp.

The bank that merged with Banco Pastor last year, priced a just subscribed EUR600m five-year deal on Wednesday that was sized to demand, in contrast with recent covered bond issuance from the country.

In the past two months, Spanish banks have lured two to three times oversubscribed books in tightly priced transactions. But with CDS and Cedulas spreads widening, concerns of a worsening market backdrop may lock Spanish banks out of the market, and for those that can gain access, bankers say the purchase programme will become a necessary crutch. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Marc Jones & Eva Kuehnen; editing by Helene Durand)