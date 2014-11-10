FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says has spent 7.408 bln eur on covered bonds in new plan
November 10, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

ECB says has spent 7.408 bln eur on covered bonds in new plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
slowed its purchases of covered bonds last week, spending 2.629
billion euros on the assets as part of a plan to support the
euro zone economic recovery.
    The ECB started buying covered bonds - debt backed by pools
of home or commercial properties - in October and has since
spent 7.408 billion euros in total on the programme as part of
its effort to boost its balance sheet by up to 1 trillion euros.
    To get there, it has also started offering banks four-year
long-term loans and will begin buying repackaged loans known as
asset-backed securities (ABS) later this month. 
    The ECB hopes that by flooding the banking system with
liquidity, the money will spill over into the real economy,
pushing down lending rates and coaxing cautious firms and
consumers to invest and spend more.
    
    Below is a table that lists the weekly purchases by the ECB
of covered bond and ABS (in billions of euros): 
    
 DATE       COVERED       ABS        TOTAL
            BONDS         (weekly    
            (weekly       purchases  
            purchases)    )          
 Oct. 27,   1.704                    1.704
 2014                                
 Nov. 3,    3.075                    3.075
 2014                                
 Nov. 10,   2.629                    2.629
 2014                                
     TOTAL  7.408                    7.408
 
 (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

