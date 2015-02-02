ECB says has bought 40.255 billion euros of covered bonds

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s purchases of covered bonds increased by 3.053 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in the week to Jan. 30, the ECB said on Monday, as it aims to expand its balance sheet to ease financing conditions in the euro zone economy.

The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought since Oct. 20 under its new purchase programme reached 40.255 billion euros.

The ECB also bought a small amount of asset backed securities (ABS) during the same period, taking its total ABS purchases to 2.325 billion euros from 2.266 billion euros a week earlier. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting By Frankfurt Newsroom)