FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says covered bond purchases total 54.159 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

ECB says covered bond purchases total 54.159 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s purchases of covered bonds increased by 2.95 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in the week to March 6, the ECB said on Monday, as it aims to expand its balance sheet to ease financing conditions in the euro zone economy.

The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought since Oct. 20 under its new purchase programme reached 54.159 billion euros.

The ECB also bought a small amount of asset backed securities (ABS) during the same period, taking its total ABS purchases to 3.636 billion euros from 3.478 billion euros a week earlier. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.