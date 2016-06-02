FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB won't need to sell corporate bonds if downgraded to junk
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

ECB won't need to sell corporate bonds if downgraded to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not need to sell the corporate bonds it owns even if the company that issued them is downgraded to junk by credit ratings, the ECB said on Thursday.

"The Eurosystem is not required to sell its holdings in the event of a downgrade below the credit quality rating requirement for eligibility," the ECB said in a document providing some details about the purchases, due to start on June 8.

Under the programme, the ECB will only buy bonds issued by companies that have an investment-grade rating.

Bonds issued by state-owned companies that the ECB was buying as part of its public-sector purchase programme, such as Italian utilities Enel, Snam and Terna, will instead become eligible for the corporate bond scheme. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

