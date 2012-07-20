FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says to accept additional Greek credit claims
July 20, 2012

ECB says to accept additional Greek credit claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will start accepting Greek bank loans as collateral in its lending operations, it said on Friday, and added that Cyprus, Portugal and Italy credit claim frameworks had been extended.

“On July 5, 2012 the Governing Council approved the framework for additional credit claims (ACC) proposed by the Bank of Greece,” the ECB said on its website.

Not all national central banks accept credit claims as collateral, and the responsibility for potential losses in the use of those claims as collateral is borne by national central banks. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

