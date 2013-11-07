FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Letta says ECB rate cut "great news", will help growth
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Italy PM Letta says ECB rate cut "great news", will help growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Thursday strongly welcomed the European Central Bank’s decision to cut interest rates, saying it would help curb the strength of the euro and help economic growth.

“It is great news because it shows the ECB cares about growth and competitiveness in Europe,” Letta said at a news conference in Dublin after the ECB surprised markets by cutting its main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent from 0.50 percent.

Letta said the move would allow a “re-balancing” of the euro-dollar rate which had been “a source of difficulty in recent months.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.